Bears agree to terms with Cole Kmet, Lachavious Simmons

Getty Images

The Bears are getting their rookies signed today.

An earlier report indicated the Bears have agreed to terms with second-round cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Word since has come that second-round tight end Cole Kmet and seventh-round offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons have agreed to terms. Simmons posted the news on social media, and Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports Kmet’s agreement.

The Bears still have fifth-round linebacker Trevis Gipson, fifth-round cornerback Kindle Vildor, fifth-round receiver Darnell Mooney and seventh-round guard Arlington Hambright to get under contract.

Kmet was the team’s first draft choice, the 43rd overall pick. He played three years and 23 games at Notre Dame, making 60 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns.

Kmet started 11 games last season after missing the first two with a broken collarbone.

The Bears made Simmons the 227th overall choice. He saw action in every offensive line position other than center in his four seasons at Tennessee State.