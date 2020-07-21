Bears get all their draft picks signed

Getty Images

Word that the Bears had reached agreements on contracts with three members of their draft class began trickling in on Tuesday and the team confirmed them a bit later in the day.

They also announced that four other picks had agreed to deals, which means that the entire class is now under contract. Fifth-round linebacker Trevis Gipson, fifth-round cornerback Kindle Vildor, fifth-round wide receiver Darnell Mooney and seventh-round offensive lineman Arlington Hambright were the signings that had not been previously reported on Tuesday.

Gipson had eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his final season at Tulsa and Vildor had six interceptions over his last two years at Georgia Southern. Mooney caught 151 passes while at Tulane and ran the fifth-fastest 40 at this year’s Scouting Combine. Hambright started at left tackle for Colorado last year as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State.

Second-round picks Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson and seventh-rounder Lachavious Simmons round out this year’s Bears draft class.