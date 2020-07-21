Bengals sign four draft picks

Getty Images

The Bengals got four of their seven draft picks under contract Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of the four — third-round linebacker, Logan Wilson, fourth-round linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, sixth-round offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, and seventh-round linebacker Markus Bailey.

Wilson and Davis-Gaither come as part of a defensive overhaul for the Bengals, who loaded up on the defensive line and secondary during free agency.

The Bengals still have three to sign, including top pick Joe Burrow, along with second-round wide receiver Tee Higgins and fifth-round defensive end Khalid Kareem.