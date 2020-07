Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to terms with one of their 10 draft choices.

They announced Tuesday that third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia‘s deal is done.

The Broncos made Ojemudia the 77th overall choice in April.

He made 125 tackles, six interceptions and 17 pass breakups during his four-year career at Iowa. He will compete for a role, perhaps as a starter, in Vic Fangio’s defense.

The Broncos’ rookie class is scheduled to report to UCHealth Training Center on Thursday.