Buccaneers agree to terms with Raymond Calais

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with running back Raymond Calais, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is the third of seven draft choices to agree to terms, following fifth-round receiver Tyler Johnson and sixth-round defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

The Bucs made Calais the 245th overall selection.

In four years at Louisiana-Lafayette, Calais had 253 touches for 1,990 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ran for 886 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The Bucs drafted Calais for his return ability. He had a career average of 25.2 yards on 99 kickoff returns and scored two touchdowns.