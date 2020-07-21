Cam Newton joins PETA campaign to promote vegan diets

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a vegan, and he’s encouraging others to join him in eschewing animal products.

Newton has made a video for a campaign promoting People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which promotes a diet completely free of meat, dairy, eggs and other foods that come from animals.

“I’ve seen such a remarkable change in the way my body responds to the way that I eat,” Newton said. “I don’t want people to think you can’t love food being vegan, or that there’s not good tasting food that’s vegan. That’s completely false.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has promoted his own TB12 diet, which is predominantly plant-based but does include some meat. Newton is going even further, and urging people to join him in avoiding animal-based foods altogether. He says it’s making him healthier — which would be good news for the Patriots, who are hoping to see him make it through a 16-game season after he played just two games last year.