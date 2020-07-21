Cardinals get first-rounder Isaiah Simmons under contract

Getty Images

Figuring out how to use Isaiah Simmons could be a lengthy process for the Cardinals.

But at least they don’t have to worry about a drawn-out wait to begin.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals agreed to terms with their first-rounder on his four-year rookie deal.

He’ll make a guaranteed $20.66 million over those four, and then the Cards will have an option for a fifth. He got a signing bonus of $12.58 million.

A versatile defensive piece at Clemson, the Cardinals hope to find a spot for him and leave him there. It appears that’s going to be at linebacker at first, but he’s shown the ability to make plays from many different places on the field.