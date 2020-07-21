D.J. Fluker running sprints, eating salads and losing weight

Getty Images

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has never quite lived up to expectations since the Chargers chose him 11th overall in the 2013 NFL draft, but this year he says he’ll report to camp in tip-top shape.

Fluker posted on Instagram a video of himself running sprints, and he wrote that he has slimmed down with the help of a personal trainer who “is trying to kill me for real now.”

“No days off even when I’m on the road in Yonkers NY,” Fluker wrote. “This morning was 15×80-yard incline hill sprints in 95 degrees with humidity and 10×60-yard side shuffles with hot steps.”

Fluker didn’t say how much weight he’s lost (he’s listed at 342 pounds), but he says he wears XXL shirts now, rather than the XXXXL shirts he was wearing before.

“I went from a 4x shirt to a 2x shirt proof is in the salad not the pudding,” Fluker wrote.

The Ravens signed Fluker in May, two weeks after the Seahawks released him, and Baltimore may be getting the best-conditioned version of Fluker we’ve seen in the NFL.