David Njoku: I love Cleveland with all my heart

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku requested a trade earlier this month and said that he’d like to move on before the start of training camp.

We’re a week away from that start date and there’s been no sign of movement toward a deal that would put him on another team by then. Whether or not that changes, Njoku took some time on Monday to make sure that Cleveland knows he has warm feelings about his time in the city.

“I want to make something very clear,” Njoku wrote on Twitter. “I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart. This game is filled with a lot of complications but don’t think for a second that I don’t love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me.”

The Browns signed Austin Hooper as a free agent this offseason, but head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offenses have featured plenty of work for tight ends. We should know for sure if Njoku is going to be one of them in 2020 in the near future.