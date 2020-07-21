Devonta Freeman hires new agent, wants to sign in “immediate future”

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman remains a free agent, 126 days after the Falcons released him. It’s not like he hasn’t had an offer.

He turned down the same deal Carlos Hyde took from the Seahawks, a one-year contract worth up to $4 million.

Freeman since has threatened to sit out the 2020 season, and his agent terminated their relationship.

But Freeman now wants to play and has hired a new agent to help him find a job.

“We want to work out a deal in the immediate future, and we are open to any team,” Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “He’s healthy. He’s in shape, and I’m on a mission to have him give a team a lift in late July.”

Freeman, 28, has not played a full, 16-game season since 2016 when he had his last 1,000-yard rushing season and made his last Pro Bowl. In 14 games last season, Freeman averaged a career-low 3.6 yards on 184 rushing attempts and a career-low 4.4 yards on 243 touches.