Eagles cut Trevor Williams, Keegan Render

Getty Images

The Eagles cut former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate on Monday and discarded a couple of other players from the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have released cornerback Trevor Williams and waived center Keegan Render. The Eagles have also finished signing all of their 2020 draft picks this week.

Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January. He appeared in two games for the Cardinals last season and 37 games for the Chargers between 2016 and 2018. He has 110 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Render signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year and rejoined the practice squad after being cut at the end of the summer.