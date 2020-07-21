Edmonton CFL team will no longer use Eskimos name

Getty Images

The Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos are no more.

The team announced today that it will begin the process of choosing a new name and will use the names EE Football Team and Edmonton Football Team until a new name is chosen.

The word “Eskimos” is often used to refer to the native peoples of Alaska and northern Canada, and it is often considered offensive. Inuit is the preferred term.

Much like the Washington NFL team, the Edmonton CFL team had long said it would not change its name — only to reverse course recently when sponsors urged them to.

“Our team has a long history of winning – both on and off the field – and we will continue to do so going forward,” said Janice Agrios, Chair of Edmonton’s Board of Directors. “We feel it is important to make this change in response to the findings of our recent engagement and research. Going forward, we want the focus to be on the work we do in the community and our team’s excellence on the field as the CFL’s most successful franchise.”

Edmonton has won the Grey Cup 11 times since the creation of the CFL in 1958, the most of any CFL franchise.