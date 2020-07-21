Indy 500 reduces capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent

Getty Images

The Indianapolis 500 is still on schedule for Aug. 23, but race officials are cutting their original plan for the crowd in half.

According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will announce plans to limit fans to 25 percent of capacity.

The permanent seating capacity at the track is 250,000, and infield seating can push attendance over 300,000.

Either way, that’s still a football stadium’s worth of people, and it would be the biggest crowd for a sporting event to date.

The previous plan, announced less than a month ago, was to race with 50 percent capacity.

Fans will still be required to wear masks, and other safety measures such as temperatures checks and hand sanitizing stations will be in place.

It’s interesting to see them pull back, as the Governor of New Jersey just announced that fans will not be allowed at Jets and Giants games until further notice, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.