Jaylon Johnson signs with Bears

The Bears have been one of the first teams to sign their draft picks to contracts in recent years, but they joined much of the league in waiting to sign this year’s picks.

With offseason programs being done remotely and uncertainty about what the summer and fall would bring on the COVID-19 front, teams were more patient about getting deals done. Hesitation has given way to action in recent days, however, and the Bears have a member of their class under contract.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson posted a picture of his signed four-year deal with the team on Tuesday. He was one of two second-round picks by the Bears and one of seven overall selections by the team in April.

Johnson had shoulder surgery after the Scouting Combine, which may have contributed to a slight drop in the draft order for a player who some thought would be a first-round pick based on his play at Utah. He lasted until the 50th pick and should get every opportunity to win playing time across from Kyle Fuller early in his NFL career.