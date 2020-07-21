Jets delay COVID-19 testing for rookies

Getty Images

Rookies from teams that are scheduled to start training camp on July 28 were able to report on Tuesday in order to undergo COVID-19 testing before being allowed into the facility, but not every team has gotten the testing going.

The Dolphins, Buccaneers and Vikings announced in recent days that they would be pushing the report date back until Thursday. The Jets did not make such an announcement, but they also held off on the start of testing on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets made that choice because they are waiting on clarity about the testing protocols agreed to by the NFL and NFLPA before getting the process going. That agreement came on Monday and it is not clear what aspect requires clarification.

The central piece to the agreement is that there will be daily testing for the first two weeks of camp. If the positive rate gets below five percent at the end of that period, tests will be conducted every other day. Rookies are expected to be tested twice before they enter the facility and virtual meetings will take place until that process has been completed.