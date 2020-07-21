Josh Jones agrees to rookie deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals got their first pick of the 2020 draft under contract when they signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Tuesday and they moved onto their second pick a short time later.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that tackle Josh Jones has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Jones was a third-round pick in April.

Jones was projected to go earlier in the process by many analysts after spending four years as a starter at the University of Houston. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said people with the team were “scratching their heads” to find out why Jones remained available and didn’t find anything that stopped them from making him the 72nd overall pick.

D.J. Humphries is set to start at left tackle in Arizona while Jones could compete for the starting job on the other side of the line.