NFLPA updates website to show 59 players have had positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday on its website, the NFLPA listed 95 NFL players with a known positive COVID-19 test. They changed the number Tuesday night.

The NFLPA’s website now lists 59 players with a known positive coronavirus test.

It is unknown why the number decreased by 36.

In fact, the number now is lower than it was on July 10 when the NFLPA reported 72 players had tested positive.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Rams center Brian Allen, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.