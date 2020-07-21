O.J. Howard: Bucs offense right up there from best in league

Getty Images

When Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins was asked this month about the Buccaneers adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, he said that any improvement is on paper at this point and that the Bucs “gotta produce on the field.”

There was more discussion of how good the Bucs offense looks on paper when one of their tight ends made an appearance on NFL Network Tuesday. O.J. Howard had a more optimistic take than Jenkins on what will happen once the team makes the move from paper to the field.

“You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there with the top of them,” Howard said. “So only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

There was talk that Howard wanted out of Tampa earlier this offseason as the addition of Gronkowski seemed to limit his future opportunities with the team. Howard said on Tuesday that he’s viewing it as a chance to learn from one of the best to play the position and named “the way he plays physical down the field, at the second level of his routes, his run-after-catch ability, his [yards after catch]” as things he can take from his new teammate.