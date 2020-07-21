O.J. Howard: Bucs offense right up there from best in league

Posted by Josh Alper on July 21, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
When Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins was asked this month about the Buccaneers adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, he said that any improvement is on paper at this point and that the Bucs “gotta produce on the field.”

There was more discussion of how good the Bucs offense looks on paper when one of their tight ends made an appearance on NFL Network Tuesday. O.J. Howard had a more optimistic take than Jenkins on what will happen once the team makes the move from paper to the field.

“You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there with the top of them,” Howard said. “So only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

There was talk that Howard wanted out of Tampa earlier this offseason as the addition of Gronkowski seemed to limit his future opportunities with the team. Howard said on Tuesday that he’s viewing it as a chance to learn from one of the best to play the position and named “the way he plays physical down the field, at the second level of his routes, his run-after-catch ability, his [yards after catch]” as things he can take from his new teammate.

3 responses to “O.J. Howard: Bucs offense right up there from best in league

  1. Given past success by Brady when using two TEs, one would think Howard would still get plenty of action. Add in that Gronk is older, and would likely best be used about 2/3 of the time or less (to keep him healthy) and there should be plenty of TE snaps left for Howard (depending on what the OC may want to do).

    As far as them being among the best, time will tell (assuming there is actually a season).

  2. Bucs had one of the best offenses last year. If the Bucs had a decent kicker and a defense that could make some stops, Bucs probably would’ve made the playoffs last season. Crappy kicking and craapy defense held the team back more than Jameis interceptions. If the Bucs defense could’ve forced a stop against the Falcons in the last game of the season on Falcons last drive, Falcons don’t force OT to give Jameis a chance to reach 30 interceptions.

