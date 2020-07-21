Packers agree to deal with Josiah Deguara to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Packers are done signing their 2020 draft picks.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that third-round tight end Josiah Deguara has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. He was the only remaining unsigned member of the nine-player class.

Deguara caught 92 passes for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns over his four years at the University of Cincinnati. The 92 catches are a school record for tight ends.

Receiving ability wasn’t all that caught the Packers’ eye when they scouted Deguara. Head coach Matt LaFleur showed film of Deguara chasing down a UCLA defender to make a tackle following an interception to illustrate the kind of effort that he’s looking for from his players.

With the contract out of the way, Deguara is now officially one of LaFleur’s players.