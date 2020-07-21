Packers expect maximum of 10,000 to 12,000 fans at home games

Getty Images

The traditional Lambeau Leap won’t happen this year, but the Packers are hoping they can have some fans for their home games this season.

Packers president Mark Murphy expects a maximum of 15 percent of the 81,441-seat stadium to be occupied.

“In terms of the number of fans, it’s going to be very reduced,” Murphy said, via TheAthletic.com. “Initial estimates will probably be between 10,000 and 12,000 seating capacity.”

The Packers emailed a questionnaire to season-ticket holders today asking whether they want to opt in or opt out of the 2020 season while retaining their rights for 2021. Fans can have their 2020 payment refunded or they can apply the money to the 2021 season.

Opted-in season-ticket holders will have access to the exclusive pre-sale opportunity for the chance to purchase tickets to a game if fans are allowed.

“It’s going to be challenging enough just to put games on and keep our players healthy, our coaches, our staff,” Murphy said. “And then you add in bringing fans into the equation. So we’re going to look at it, maybe by quarters [of the season] or game by game, in terms of determining whether and how many fans to have in the stadium.”