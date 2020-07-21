Packers’ revenue tops $500 million

Getty Images

The NFL’s 32 teams all had a lucrative year, as financial disclosures from the NFL’s one publicly held team make clear.

Unlike the other 31 teams, the Packers’ financial information is made public because of the Packers’ ownership structure, and according to Sports Business Journal, this year’s disclosure says the Packers took in $506.9 in revenue in the fiscal year ending March 31.

That includes $296 million in national revenue and $210.9 million in local revenue. National revenues are shared among the 32 teams, so the $296 million figure represents each team’s share of the national revenues, which mostly come from TV rights. League-wide, that would put total national revenue at around $9.5 billion.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says the Packers ranked ninth among the 32 NFL teams in local revenue.

The Packers’ revenues for the fiscal year were up 6.1 percent from the $477.9 million the team brought in the year before. In the upcoming season, revenue numbers are likely to decline for all 32 teams, as ticket sales will be way down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking ahead, obviously things are going to be very different,” Murphy said. “This year, we anticipate revenue will drop significantly, and there’s a lot of uncertainty as every business and organization has. We do feel the organization is well positioned to weather the pandemic.”