Panthers second-rounder Jeremy Chinn signs

Today is apparently the day for Panthers picks to sign all at once.

The latest to sign is second-rounder Jeremy Chinn, according to a tweet from his agent Buddy Baker.

Chinn, a safety from Southern Illinois, was the second player the Panthers took in the second round to sign today. He joined defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with that distinction.

Chinn’s a versatile defensive back, who ought to have a starting role next to veteran safety Tre Boston in the secondary.

At this point, the Panthers have just two unsigned picks, sixth-rounder Bravvion Roy and seventh-rounder Stantley Thomas-Oliver, and at their current pace those deals should be finished soon.