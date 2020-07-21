Panthers second-rounder Yetur Gross-Matos signs

Getty Images

The Panthers continue to check off their draft pick signings in advance of reporting to training camp.

Per a tweet from his agent Andy Simms, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has signed his four-year rookie deal.

The second-round pick from Penn State is the fourth Panthers pick to sign (but they’re coming quickly), and part of a draft class designed to help a depleted defense.

Gross-Matos had 9.5 sacks last year for the Nittany Lions, and could have a significant role early on for the rebuilt Panthers defensive line.