Panthers sign final two picks, to wrap up class

Getty Images

The Panthers decided to go ahead and announce all of their draft pick signings, after most of them trickled in the last few hours.

The team announced the entire class had signed their four-year rookie deals.

The first five were reported previously, robbing sixth-round defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and seventh-round cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III their own headlines.

First-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown signed in May, but the rest have signed in the last 24 hours.

Rookies were scheduled to report this week, but they have to pass a pair of COVID-19 tests 72 hours apart before they can enter the team facility, which means they won’t have many more updates for a few days.