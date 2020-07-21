Panthers sign former West Virginia, XFL safety Kenny Robinson

Getty Images

Kenny Robinson has now signed contracts with two professional leagues.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers fifth-rounder shared a photo of him signing his rookie contract on social media.

The safety, formerly of West Virginia, played in the XFL last spring after he was expelled from college. He was an All-Big 12 pick the season before for the Mountaineers, and had two interceptions in the XFL before that league stopped operations.

He was part of the Panthers’ all-defensive player draft, and they needed it, after the departures of nearly every free agent on that side of the ball and the retirement of middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The Panthers have signed three of their seven picks, including first-rounder Derrick Brown, and the rest of the deals are anticipated in the next few days as rookies begin to report.