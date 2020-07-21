Panthers sign fourth-rounder Troy Pride

Getty Images

Draft pick signings have picked up in the last few days as rookies are set to report to training camps around the league and the Panthers got one of them done on Monday.

The agent for cornerback Troy Pride shared a picture of his client signing his four-year deal with the team. The fourth-round pick joins first-rounder Derrick Brown as signed members of the all-defense, seven-player draft class in Carolina.

Pride was a track star in high school and posted a 4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. While at Notre Dame, Pride appeared in 37 games and left school with 121 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The Panthers drafted another cornerback in the seventh round and signed Eli Apple as a veteran free agent after Apple’s agreement with the Raiders fell through. The newcomers will join Donte Jackson at corner in Carolina this season.