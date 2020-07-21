Quinton Dunbar cleared to travel to training camp

Getty Images

Prosecutors on Tuesday agreed to allow Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar to travel to Seattle for training camp, and a Florida judge signed off on it, the Miami Herald reports.

Dunbar has pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

During a virtual court hearing Tuesday, defense lawyer Andrew Rier said Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told Rier that Dunbar “would be welcome in camp.”

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has not decided whether to formally charge Dunbar or Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

“This investigation has more turns and twists than a Barry Sanders highlight reel,” prosecutor Alex Urruela told the court, via the newspaper. “As evidence keeps coming in, evaluations change.”

Court and police documents recently revealed Dominic “Coach” Johnson paid four victims $55,000 two days after the incident, allegedly at the downtown Miami office of Dunbar’s then-attorney Michael Grieco. The investigation continues into whether the alleged payoffs amount to witness tampering.