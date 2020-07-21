Raiders, Henry Ruggs agree to contract

Getty Images

The fastest player in this year’s draft class is ready to get to work in Las Vegas.

The Raiders and wide receiver Henry Ruggs have agreed on their rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Based on the slotting system in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Ruggs gets a four-year contract worth $16.67 million guaranteed, and the team has a fifth-year option. Ruggs was the 12th overall pick in the draft.

After a solid career at Alabama, Ruggs turned heads with a 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. Jon Gruden is eager to see if that speed can add some big plays to the Raiders’ offense.