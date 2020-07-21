Rams deferring season tickets to 2021 season

Getty Images

The Rams notified Stadium Seat License (SSL) holders Tuesday that the team will not offer season tickets for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SoFi Stadium’s initial season will see limited or no capacity.

Thus, the Rams will defer season tickets to the 2021 season, with SSL holders given priority for 2020 single-game tickets if fans are allowed in the stadium this season. SSL holders can request a refund on money paid for the 2020 season if they don’t intend to attend any games.

The Rams will refund all single-game ticket purchases within 30 days.

The first NFL game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 13 when the Rams play the Cowboys in the season opener on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.