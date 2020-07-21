Report: Cowboys reach deal with fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson II

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson II, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Following the agreement with fifth-round choice Bradlee Anae and seventh-rounder Ben DiNucci earlier on Monday, the agreement with Robinson gets three members of the team’s seven-man draft class accounted for.

CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore and Tyler Biadasz remain without deals for the time being.

Robinson was the first of Dallas’ two fourth-round selections this spring. He was a four-year starter at the University of Tulsa and had four interceptions during his senior season for the Golden Hurricanes.