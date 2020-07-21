Report: Giants delay rookies arrival to New Jersey

Getty Images

The Giants expected to have their quarterbacks, rookies and players coming off injuries report to the team facility for COVID-19 testing Thursday.

The team’s rookies, though, might not arrive by then due to some confusion over the COVID-19-related protocols agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports. The Giants are waiting for the league to clear up the protocols and for the agreement to become official before bringing in players.

The Giants have not given anyone clearance to travel to New Jersey yet, according to Vacchiano.

“Until the NFL-NFLPA agreement is official, the Giants don’t want to bring players to the area, and risk them having to just wait around for the details to be finalized,” Vacchiano writes. “They figure everyone would be safer during this pandemic waiting at their homes.”

The entire roster is expected to report July 28.