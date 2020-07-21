Report: NFL will spend roughly $75 million on COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The NFL will be conducting plenty of COVID-19 tests this year. And the NFL will be paying plenty of money to do so.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the league expects to spend “about $75M” on these tests.

It’s a significant expenditure in a season that will involve decreased revenues. However, regular and aggressive testing will be critical to the ability of the league to have a chance to play all 256 regular-season games and 13 postseason games.

PFT reported on Monday that BioReference Laboratories will be charging a flat fee covering up to 120 tests per team per day, with extra tests available at $125 each. The teams will pay 1/32nd of the total fee, and they will individually pay for any extra tests that they require.