Report: NFL will spend roughly $75 million on COVID-19 tests

Posted by Mike Florio on July 21, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL will be conducting plenty of COVID-19 tests this year. And the NFL will be paying plenty of money to do so.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the league expects to spend “about $75M” on these tests.

It’s a significant expenditure in a season that will involve decreased revenues. However, regular and aggressive testing will be critical to the ability of the league to have a chance to play all 256 regular-season games and 13 postseason games.

PFT reported on Monday that BioReference Laboratories will be charging a flat fee covering up to 120 tests per team per day, with extra tests available at $125 each. The teams will pay 1/32nd of the total fee, and they will individually pay for any extra tests that they require.

5 responses to “Report: NFL will spend roughly $75 million on COVID-19 tests

  1. God, I love the NFL and pro sports but it would sure be nice to have an investment into 24 hour or short term testing for schools including their High School Sports programs. It seems like a donation from pro sports towards that goal would be huge.

    Sports aside it seems like there is a fundamental problem with pro sports teams getting the good quick tests and we all have to wait 7 days to even know if we can leave our homes and go back to work.

  2. I agree – but it’s not like the GOV is paying for the NFL tests and I wouldnt expect the NFL to invest into the school system. They are a business that’s looking at severely reduced revenue. It’s only $2.3m per teams so it isnt too crazy..

  3. With so many places across the country having trouble getting access to covid tests or fast turn around for testing; I hope the NFL is at least paying a premium for those tests and that extra money goes back into being able to provide testing for the people that really need it.

  4. This is another example of the fact that sports rule the world. It takes a few weeks to get an MRI for the normal people but our sports figures get one the next day. Now it takes 5 or 6 days to get the results of a COVID test after staying in a queue for hours, so the NFL players will get an immediate test and the results – because you cant have the whole crew sitting and waiting. Money talks.

  5. Donate the $75 million…or more…into getting more testing into communities that need it. Many of those communities are in NFL franchise cities.

