Russell Wilson has been practicing with a mouth shield

Getty Images

Some players don’t want to wear a mouth shield. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is preparing for the possibility of being required to use one.

“That’s going to be crazy if we have to do that,” Wilson told Joel McHale, serving as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’ve actually been practicing with it though every day just so I can get used to it if we have to. But, you know, we’re already out there already, you know? So it’s a little bit late maybe for that.”

The NFL has floated the idea of making mouth shields mandatory. Plenty of players have balked at this possibility. Of the various agreements reached to date between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, the question of whether mouth shields will be required has not yet been resolved.

Earlier this month, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt told #PFTPM that he has no interest in wearing any kind of face covering, whether it’s a visor or a mouth shield.