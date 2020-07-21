Ryan Switzer: I believe I’ll be one of the best slot WRs in the NFL

Getty Images

The Steelers used an early draft pick on a wide receiver for the fourth straight year, but the addition of another young player at the position isn’t keeping Ryan Switzer from setting some high goals for himself in 2020.

Switzer is heading into his third season with the Steelers and he hasn’t been a big part of the offense in his first two seasons, but he doesn’t think the addition of second-rounder Chase Claypool or the presence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington will keep him from carving out a bigger role this year.

Switzer envisions that role will be as a slot receiver. He also thinks he’ll do well enough to earn comparisons to the likes of Julian Edelman and Wes Welker by the time he’s through.

“I believe I will be one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. . . . I have no doubt I’ll be up there and I’ll be talked about like Edelman is, like Welker was, like Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley,” Switzer said in an Instagram Live video, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Switzer has 44 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in 25 games since coming to the Steelers ahead of the 2018 season. That production will have to go up sharply for Switzer to hit on his prediction.