Steelers, Alex Highsmith agree to deal

One of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was a slow start to the process of signing draft picks, but rookies have started reporting to their teams this week and that has led to a slew of contract agreements in recent days.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith can be added to the list of players who have struck deals with their teams. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Highsmith and the Steelers have come to an agreement on his four-year rookie contract.

He’s the first member of Pittsburgh’s draft class to get a deal done.

Highsmith was a third-round pick in April after back-to-back all-conference seasons at North Carolina-Charlotte. He posted 18.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the first of those seasons and shot up to 15 sacks during his final year as the team began using him as an edge rusher more often.