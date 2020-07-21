Super Bowl LV champs: Chiefs or the field?

Getty Images

Monday’s PFT Live presented an intriguing question on which reasonable minds may differ. Strenuously.

In picking a potential winner for Super Bowl LV, do you take the Chiefs . . . or the field?

The Chiefs have an amazing degree of continuity, along with the best quarterback (who also is the best overall player) in the NFL. They have an excellent coaching staff, a game-breaking receiver, an exciting and productive rookie running back, a high-end tight end, an underrated defense with several star players (like Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and Tyrann Mathieu).

The absence of an offseason program gives the Chiefs a significant edge, given that other teams will be adjusting to new coaches and/or offenses and/or quarterbacks and/or players. The Chiefs, who played into early February, can just pick up where the left off.

Still, take the field on this one. Even though the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, they were trailing by double digits in every postseason game. The Super Bowl seemed lost. And then it all changed in a moment.

Then there’s COVID-19, an invisible and arbitrary virus that could sideline every great player on the team at some point this season, or possibly simultaneously. The possibility that otherwise great teams won’t have their best players and that otherwise struggling teams will be spared the worst of the virus keeps things much more wide open than they otherwise would be.