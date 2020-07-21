SWAC moves fall sports to after start of 2021 calendar year

Getty Images

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced on Monday that it is postponing its fall sports calendar until after the start of the 2021 year.

The decision affects the sports of football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Per the release from the conference, football is rescheduled to have an eight-week training period beginning in January in preparation for a six-game conference schedule of game with an option to play one out of conference game as well.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well-being both mentally and physically of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters,” the conference said in its press release.

The conference, comprised of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, plays at the FCS level for football.

The SWAC decision follows that of the Ivy League to postpone its fall sports as well. The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have cancelled non-conference games this year. The MEAC will reportedly cancel football for the 2020 season altogether.