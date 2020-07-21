Texans agree to terms with fourth-rounder John Reid

Getty Images

The Texans are moving closer to getting their entire 2020 draft class under contract.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that they have agreed to terms with fourth-round cornerback John Reid. It’s the standard four-year rookie deal worth $3.789 million.

Reid was the 141st overall pick in April after wrapping up his time at Penn State. He had 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown and a sack during his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Reid joins Gareon Conley, Bradley Roby, Vernon Hargreaves and 2019 second-rounder Lonnie Johnson as cornerback options for the Texans. He was frequently used in the slot while in college and that may be the 5’10”, 181-pounder’s best path to playing time in the NFL as well.