Texans promote Tracy Smith to special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Texans have promoted Tracy Smith to the role of special teams coordinator, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith replaces Brad Seely, who retired last month.

The Texans interviewed former NFL players Josh Cribbs and Sammy Morris before promoting Smith, according to McClain.

Smith spent the past decade with Seely and is starting his third season with the Texans, the past two as assistant special teams coach.

He began his NFL career with the Browns in 2010 before moving to Seattle as a coaching assistant in 2011. Smith was with the 49ers from 2012-14 and the Raiders from 2015-17.