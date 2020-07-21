Texans sign second-rounder Ross Blacklock

Getty Images

The Texans have another draft pick under contract.

Second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock has signed his rookie deal. He tweeted photos of his signing.

The four-year contract is worth $7.95 million and includes $4.92 million guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans now have four of their five picks under contract, with only fifth-round receiver Isaiah Coulter left to sign.

Houston, which didn’t have a first-round choice, made Blacklock its first selection with the 40th overall choice in April.

He was a two-year starter at TCU, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors last season.