Texas postpones football for five weeks, for top two classifications

High school football is on hold in Texas, but only for the top two divisions, and only for five weeks.

According to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, the UIL has postponed the start of the fall sports seasons for Class 6A and 5A football and volleyball teams, meaning practices can’t start until Sept. 7 and football games won’t start until Sept. 24.

The sports will still play full seasons, with the football playoffs extending into January 2021.

The UIL is still permitting schools in the smaller four classifications to begin on time. That could be a problem for schools which are in the hottest spots for COVID-19 such as Dallas and Houston, but are in Class 4A or lower.

For instance, the Dallas school district (which has seven schools in Class 4A or 3A) has suspended in-person instruction and athletics until after Sept. 7, five weeks after their counterparts are allowed to begin. Similar rules have been issued in El Paso County and Travis County (Austin), while Houston’s ISD is offering online only instruction until Oct. 19.

California has already pushed back high school football until at least December, as local organizations across the country try to find the best way forward.