Titans players will begin reporting Thursday

Getty Images

The Titans will welcome rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries to Saint Thomas Sports Park on Thursday to take their first COVID-19 test, the team announced.

The team’s remaining veterans will report July 28.

Players will have to test negative twice before they enter the facility. Virtual meetings will take place until that process is completed.

The first on-field practice dates are to be determined, but players will go through a period of conditioning sessions before on-field drills begin.

With fans banned from attending training camp this season, the Titans are exploring ways to virtually engage with fans.

The Titans, who are coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, are scheduled to begin the regular season on Monday night, Sept. 14, at Denver.