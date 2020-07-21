Washington hiring Julie Donaldson to lead radio crew

NBC Sports Washington

Less than a week after a report of widespread sexual harassment allegations in the organization triggered an abrupt departure, Washington has hired a new lead voice for its media operation.

According to NBC Sports Washington, anchor and reporter Julie Donaldson is being hired by the team to lead the radio crew.

She’s replacing longtime voice of the team Larry Michael, who was one of the men named in the report. He “retired” after a 16-year run with the team, a day before the Washington Post report outlined allegations of his inappropriate workplace conduct.

Donaldson will also serve in other on-air roles, and oversee other parts of the organization as well.

She’ll be the first woman to be a regular member of a team’s radio broadcast booth, according to Westwood One.

Donaldson has been with NBC Sports Washington for a decade as an anchor, reporter and host. She has worked three Olympics for NBC Sports as well.