Getty Images

With players like Myles Garrett and Chris Jones recently signing new contracts, we had an idea for a draft for our first day back from hiatus: Which defensive players would you start a franchise with?

Simms and I made three selections each during Monday’s PFT Live. The full segment is attached.

Which is a fairly subtle way of saying, “Please watch it.”

So watch it and then drop your thoughts below as to whether you agree or disagree with our selections or whether you have any ideas of your own.