Alabama forging ahead with high school football season

Getty Images

A worldwide pandemic isn’t going to stop the state of Alabama from playing high school football this fall.

According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, the Alabama High School Athletic Association is expected to announce on Thursday that fall sports will proceed as originally scheduled with practices able to begin Monday.

Additionally, there will be no restrictions on students able to participate or fans allowed to attend. Band and cheer teams for the schools are also deemed “essential” and will be allowed to attend all contests.

The report has an asterisk noting “local systems will be able to alter.”

The approach from Alabama is similar to that of Florida, which decided to proceed with their fall calendar yesterday as well. Meanwhile, California and Washington have pushed their football seasons to the spring and Texas has delayed its football season by five weeks for its two largest classifications.