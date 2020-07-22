Americans are pessimistic about pro sports in a pandemic

Getty Images

Americans aren’t feeling hopeful that American pro sports can perform in a pandemic.

Via Josh Peter of USA Today, a recent Harris Poll of 1,970 adults found that only 32 percent of Americans believe that the NFL will have a season. Only 24 percent believe that college football will be played.

The poll, conducted over the weekend, had only 29 percent believing that the NBA can finish its season, with 45 percent believing that Major League Baseball will manage to start and to finish a truncated 2020 campaign.

The NBA will attempt to finish its regular season and conduct its postseason in an Orlando bubble. Baseball, pro football, and college football will not use any type of bubble.

And here’s the strangest aspect of the poll: Fewer than half of those surveyed said they miss watching sports on TV. Of course, it’s unclear how many of those people are sports fans in the first place. Of the men who responded, 58 percent miss watching sports on TV; only 35 percent of the women who responded answered affirmatively.