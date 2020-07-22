Americans are pessimistic about pro sports in a pandemic

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT
Americans aren’t feeling hopeful that American pro sports can perform in a pandemic.

Via Josh Peter of USA Today, a recent Harris Poll of 1,970 adults found that only 32 percent of Americans believe that the NFL will have a season. Only 24 percent believe that college football will be played.

The poll, conducted over the weekend, had only 29 percent believing that the NBA can finish its season, with 45 percent believing that Major League Baseball will manage to start and to finish a truncated 2020 campaign.

The NBA will attempt to finish its regular season and conduct its postseason in an Orlando bubble. Baseball, pro football, and college football will not use any type of bubble.

And here’s the strangest aspect of the poll: Fewer than half of those surveyed said they miss watching sports on TV. Of course, it’s unclear how many of those people are sports fans in the first place. Of the men who responded, 58 percent miss watching sports on TV; only 35 percent of the women who responded answered affirmatively.

11 responses to “Americans are pessimistic about pro sports in a pandemic

  1. I love football, but when the season is over one thing I truly enjoy is having my Sundays back. I don’t really miss football…yet.

    I’m sure I eventually will.

  3. I’m a big sports fan, and when sports are being televised, I watch a lot of games. However, I have to admit, I haven’t missed sports as much as I would have thought. I’ve found other things to entertain me, and I’m getting a lot more sleep. Living on the east coast, I DEFINITELY do not miss staying up until midnight on a work night to watch games that don’t start until after 8:00 p.m. EST!

  4. College and professional sports provide a lot of jobs. A LOT. Including the people working on this site. That’s the only thing I feel bad about. Other than that this pandemic exposes just how truly inconsequential sports really are.

  5. I’m a male, 37 years old, formerly a HUGE NFL/MLB/NHL/NCAAF fan. I honestly don’t care if they go away and never return. 🤷‍♂️

    I’ve really been enjoying spending more time with my family, working on my vehicles, fixing things around the house, etc. I doubt that I’ll ever return to the fandom that I used to know, though I may listen to a few baseball games on the radio in my garage while working on my cars.

  6. Football virus precautions: separate locker space, space out seating in meeting rooms, timed cafeteria breaks, spaced out showers, spaced out parking, sanitizers to enter every room – all great steps !!! But oh — 3 hours a day where all these diligently separated and sanitized people will be in scrum after scrum, piles of humanity chasing after a fumble, 10 men piled on one another, sweating, bleeding, spitting, drooling. But after this is done, be sure to space out in your locker room & shower and meeting rooms. This is like nailing wood over the windows for fear of a nuclear blast happening a mile away.

  7. “Fewer than half of those surveyed said they miss watching sports on TV.”

    I’m a sports fan and usually watch all of the NFL games I can in a week (even if I fall asleep during some of the ones on at night). But I have to agree with the sentiment of not really missing them.

    I’ve found other things to watch on TV and to spend my free time on. I don’t know that I’ll feel the need to catch every game again. Although, I’m glad that change didn’t happen before the Nats won the WS!

  8. Will absolutely miss NCAAFootball! Not much else! Golf doesn’t seem as exciting without the spectators!

  9. For me I just think I would rather have no sports than sports with no fans being there. It’s weird and it feels like everyone is going through the motions for the money. No one really wants to play right now. Then take the fans out and you as a fan feels excluded and thinks why should I bother then

  10. 54 year old male. Don’t miss watching sports a bit. Haven’t watched a baseball game in years, couldn’t care less about auto racing, and really only check out NBA a little during playoffs. Enjoy NFL, but if that doesn’t happen, no biggie.

    The whiny, entitled attitude of athletes and those in the media who preach to us as if athletes are being forced to work under turn-of-the-century sweatshop conditions makes me miss sports even less.

  11. College no way they let kids play.

    NFL is all grown men. Anyone can opt out. Let those that want to take a chance, play.

    Adults can decide to risk it, or not. Let those that do have their jobs.

    Coaches and players aside, they are many thousands of other workers that need their paychecks.

    Many states wont allow the fans in. But some states will allow fans.

    Just like any adult can make their own personal decision, any state can decide to allow fans, or not.

    Be thankful we live in a country where adults can make their own decisions, and so can each state.

    Shutting down the regular season won’t happen.

