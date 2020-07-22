Antonio Brown demands to know status from NFL on instagram

Getty Images

Apparently no longer wanting to be retired again, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has demanded that the NFL inform of his status with the league via his instagram account.

“@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months,” Brown wrote as the caption to a video of Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking about Brown at the Super Bowl. “You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my well being.

“My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy”

Brown contemplated via his Twitter account on Monday whether it was time for him to walk away from the game given the fact he remains unsigned and still under investigation by the NFL for numerous possible Personal Conduct Policy violations. It’s the third time over the last year that Brown has announced an intention to retire before reversing course.

Prior to his instagram post on Wednesday night, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith posted a video to his Twitter account of Brown working out with him on a dimly lit field.

Brown went unsigned for the remainder of the 2019 season after he was released by the New England Patriots after just one game. He had been sent packing by the Oakland Raiders after a series of disruptive events with the team in the lead up to, and during, training camp last August.

It’s notable that Brown says he has seen a therapist as requested by the league following the spiral of events that left him unemployed and in legal trouble last year. If Brown believes he’ll have opportunities to play this season with his status more defined by the league, it’s understandable why he would be frustrated over the lack of resolution.