Arsenal fans fly anti-Stan Kroenke banner

Getty Images

Rams owner Stan Kroenke also owns Arsenal of the Premier League. Some Arsenal fans wish he didn’t.

Via Sports Business Journal, a group of Arsenal supporters paid for a banner that flew over Tuesday’s match between Arsenal and Aston Villa. A fan raised 1,750 pounds ($2,230) via a crowdfunding site.

The message said “Back Arteta Kroenke Out,” a reference to concerns from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding the team’s budget for the upcoming transfer window.

“You can see how [Liverpool] build their squad and there is no magic, you need to improve the squad with quality, quality players,” Arteta said recently on Sky Sports. “It’s a massive job. You only have to look at the difference between the two teams — it’s enormous.”

The 2019-20 Premier League season ended today. The 2020-21 season is due to being in September.