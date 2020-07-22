Bills release statement after charges dropped against Ed Oliver

Getty Images

News that all charges against Ed Oliver were dismissed prompted an “I told you so” from the defensive lineman on social media and a statement of support from the Bills.

“We are pleased with the ruling today regarding Ed Oliver,” the Bills’ statement reads. “We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out. We appreciate Ed’s honesty and his communication with us. With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season.”

Oliver was arrested in Montgomery County, just outside Houston, on May 16. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

But Houston attorney Gary Patterson said Oliver blew a .000 on the breathalyzer, and blood results came back negative for alcohol or drugs in his system.

The NFL gave a statement to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News: “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review.”

But it would seem unlikely Oliver would face punishment from the NFL given Wednesday’s revelation.

The Bills made the former University of Houston star the ninth overall pick in 2019. He made 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.