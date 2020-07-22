Broncos agree to terms with fifth-rounder Justin Strnad

Getty Images

The Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round choice Justin Strnad, the team announced Wednesday.

Strnad is the seventh member of the Broncos’ 2020 draft class to agree to terms. Michael Ojemudia agreed to terms Tuesday, while McTelvin Agim, Albert Okwuegbunam, Netane Muti, Tyrie Cleveland and Derrek Tuszka agreed to terms earlier on Wednesday.

Three of the Broncos’ draft picks, including top picks Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, have yet to agree to terms as the rookies prepare to report to the facility Thursday for COVID-19 testing.

The Broncos made Strnad the 178th overall selection, and he will compete for a rotational role at inside linebacker.

During his career at Wake Forest, Strnad made 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He ruptured his biceps tendon in an October game against Florida State and required surgery that prematurely ended his season. Strnad is fully recovered, though.